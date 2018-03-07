Folsom School Starts Dads Program

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Dane Peacock and his son, Miles, 7, visit with each other during the All Pro Dad's Day at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. The next one will be Friday morning.

FARMINGTON -- Folsom Elementary in Farmington is the first school in Northwest Arkansas to start a program called All Pro Dad's Day that encourages dads and father figures to spend time with their children at school on a monthly basis.