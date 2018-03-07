Folsom School Starts Dads Program
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Folsom Elementary in Farmington is the first school in Northwest Arkansas to start a program called All Pro Dad's Day that encourages dads and father figures to spend time with their children at school on a monthly basis.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.