Lady Cardinals Adavance To Quarterfinal

FARMINGTON HOLDS OFF 14-2 DEQUEEN FOURTH QUARTER RUN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Audrey Culpepper passes the ball in the half-court offense against DeQueen. Culpepper hit a clutch 3-pointer to break a 14-3 DeQueen run during Farmington's 70-59 first-round win at the State 5A girls basketball tournament at Maumelle Feb. 27.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Audrey Culpepper passes the ball in the half-court offense against DeQueen. Culpepper hit a clutch 3-pointer to break a 14-3 DeQueen run during Farmington's 70-59 first-round win at the State 5A girls basketball tournament at Maumelle Feb. 27.

FARMINGTON -- Reeling from a ferocious attack in the form of a 14-2 run by the DeQueen Leopards with the fourth quarter lead reduced to three, Farmington used a little pepper spray.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.