Lady Cardinals Adavance To Quarterfinal

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Audrey Culpepper passes the ball in the half-court offense against DeQueen. Culpepper hit a clutch 3-pointer to break a 14-3 DeQueen run during Farmington's 70-59 first-round win at the State 5A girls basketball tournament at Maumelle Feb. 27.

FARMINGTON -- Reeling from a ferocious attack in the form of a 14-2 run by the DeQueen Leopards with the fourth quarter lead reduced to three, Farmington used a little pepper spray.