Lady Cardinals Win Season Opener
SIXTH INNING HOMER NOT ENOUGH FOR SOUTHSIDE
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- A pitcher's duel lasted until the sixth inning before Farmington chased Southside starter Caitlin Massey (0-1), who allowed six hits and three runs with two strike-outs and one walk.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.