Lady Cardinals Win Season Opener

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Paige Anderson leaves the ball on the field after catching a line drive to record the third out and stranding a base-runner in the second inning of the Lady Cardinals' 3-1 season-opening win over Fort Smith Southside on Feb. 26.

FARMINGTON -- A pitcher's duel lasted until the sixth inning before Farmington chased Southside starter Caitlin Massey (0-1), who allowed six hits and three runs with two strike-outs and one walk.