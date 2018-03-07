Lady Cardinals Win Season Opener

SIXTH INNING HOMER NOT ENOUGH FOR SOUTHSIDE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Paige Anderson leaves the ball on the field after catching a line drive to record the third out and stranding a base-runner in the second inning of the Lady Cardinals' 3-1 season-opening win over Fort Smith Southside on Feb. 26.
FARMINGTON -- A pitcher's duel lasted until the sixth inning before Farmington chased Southside starter Caitlin Massey (0-1), who allowed six hits and three runs with two strike-outs and one walk.

