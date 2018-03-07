Lincoln Lifestyles
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Tuesday was George and Lorene Schooler's anniversary and they shared a big cake with all those in the Lincoln Center, in celebration. All of our best wishes for this special couple, with many more to come.
