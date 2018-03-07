March For Meals Focuses On Homebound

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Joe Batlle, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, delivers a hot meal to Cleta Guess, who lives at Savannah Park in Farmington. Guess has received Meals on Wheels for more than a year. Area senior centers are sponsoring &quot;March for Meals&quot; to bring attention to the program and how it meets the need of senior hunger.
FARMINGTON -- Each year, senior centers in Washington County take the month of March to bring awareness to senior hunger and point to the importance of delivering hot, nutritious meals to homebound senior adults.

