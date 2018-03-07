Missing Billy Graham: Where Are The Soul-Winners Today?

I was proud to see Dr. Billy Graham honored. His coffin was displayed in the U.S. Capitol. He was America's pastor. Since his retirement, there have been few mass evangelism meetings in football stadiums. Where are the soul-winning evangelists in America?

