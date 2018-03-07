New Shop Offers A Fresh Cup Of Joe

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Deidre Mays of Hogeye created the logo for the new coffee house she and her husband own. The coffee house is named after the former Magnolia Gas Station, located in the same building in the 1930s. LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Deidre Mays and her husband, Rick, own the new Magnolia Coffee House in downtown Prairie Grove. She has coffee experience but this is the first time for the couple to have their own business.