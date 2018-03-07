Pell Mell At Maumelle

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Alexis Roach is fouled attempting a layup during Friday's semifinal 62-56 loss to Little Rock Parkview. Roach made 9-of-12 free throws and led Farmington with 15 points in the season-ending State 5A girls basketball tournament game at Maumelle.

MAUMELLE -- Fouls on Farmington down the stretch thwarted a Lady Cardinal comeback during a season-ending 62-56 loss to Little Rock Parkview in Friday's state tournament quarterfinal.