Stranded Base Runners Negates 10 Stolen Bases
PRAIRIE GROVE FALLS TO ROGERS HERITAGE 7-5
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove couldn't turn a day with no fielding errors and 10 stolen bases offensively into a win, falling 7-5 to Rogers Heritage Thursday at Veterans Park.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.