Bomb Threats Bring Increased Police Presence
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
FARMINGTON -- For the second time in a month, Farmington Police is investigating a bomb threat at Lynch Middle School. Monday morning, students coming to school at Lynch were directed to the gym where backpacks were placed against the wall. Two police dogs from University of Arkansas Police Department walked along the bags sniffing for any bomb-related materials.
