MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore goalkeeper Robin Kirk (left) watches closely as a teammate endeavors to prevent Prairie Grove sophomore Jackie Jenkins from getting a shot on goal. Prairie Grove defeated Lincoln's junior varsity squad 5-0 in the Lady Wolves' first-ever high school soccer match on Tuesday, March 6.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove sophomore Aniyah Gibbs probably felt like she really was breaking the ice when her goal ended a scoreless tie 24:26 into a match.