Breaking The Ice

GIBBS’ GOAL BOOSTS PRAIRIE GROVE GIRLS AGAINST LINCOLN IN SOCCER MATCH

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore goalkeeper Robin Kirk (left) watches closely as a teammate endeavors to prevent Prairie Grove sophomore Jackie Jenkins from getting a shot on goal. Prairie Grove defeated Lincoln's junior varsity squad 5-0 in the Lady Wolves' first-ever high school soccer match on Tuesday, March 6.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove sophomore Aniyah Gibbs probably felt like she really was breaking the ice when her goal ended a scoreless tie 24:26 into a match.

