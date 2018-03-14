Cards Even At 3-3

FARMINGTON FALLS OFF AFTER PAIR OF WINS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Submitted photo/Farmington freshman Kale Purifoy does a back-flip to get the baseball team ready to play against Springdale Friday. The feat has become a tradition for the Cardinals during pre-game preparations. After wins over Siloam Springs (17-3) and Shiloh Christian (2-1) last week, the Cardinals were beaten 7-4 by Springdale on Friday.
FARMINGTON -- Thursday night Farmington's focus was razor sharp in a 2-1 win over Shiloh Christian, but they fell off a bit dropping Friday's game 7-4 to Springdale.

