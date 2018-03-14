Cards Even At 3-3
FARMINGTON FALLS OFF AFTER PAIR OF WINS
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Thursday night Farmington's focus was razor sharp in a 2-1 win over Shiloh Christian, but they fell off a bit dropping Friday's game 7-4 to Springdale.
