Farmington High Students Practice Active Shooter Crisis

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jay Harper, Farmington High School dean of students, and Assistant Principal Clayton Williams watch monitors to see where an "active shooter" is in the school. This was used to give information to students and teachers in their rooms and was part of an exercise Thursday morning conducted by Farmington Police Department and other law enforcement officials.

FARMINGTON -- Teachers have been taught ways to deal with an active shooter crisis and now this training is being extended to students. Farmington High School was one of the first schools in the area to conduct a school-wide exercise with its students Thursday....