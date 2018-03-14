Farmington Planners OK Conditional Use Permit For New Venue
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission members were not comfortable with a request to rezone property on Rheas Mill Road from single-family residential to residential-office for a park facility but instead opted to give the property owner a one-year conditional use permit, according to Robert Mann, commission chairman.
