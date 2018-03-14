Gettysburg Part Of Our Heritage

A tract of land was bought from the Iroquois tribe by William Pitt's family in 1736. Soon, more than a hundred families of Scots-Irish descent, who had left Northern Ireland to escape English persecution, settled there. Samuel Gettys built a tavern in 1761, and his son James plotted a town on the land surrounding the tavern. Giving this town the family name, it became known as Gettysburg. By the way, a tavern back then was an inn or a motel.

