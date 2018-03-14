Jumping Jack Frost
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jack Frost nipped at the toes and temperatures had fallen to 39 degrees by the time Prairie Grove's boys soccer team defeated Lincoln 2-1 on Tuesday, March 6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.