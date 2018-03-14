Jumping Jack Frost

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Blake Hickman battles a Lincoln player for control of the ball while Tiger teammates Cade Walker (left) and Luke Mitchell move in to help. Prairie Grove defeated Lincoln's junior varsity squad 2-1 in the school's first-ever high school boys soccer match on Tuesday, March 6.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jack Frost nipped at the toes and temperatures had fallen to 39 degrees by the time Prairie Grove's boys soccer team defeated Lincoln 2-1 on Tuesday, March 6.