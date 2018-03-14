Kitchen Band Entertains Many In The Area

The Lincoln Kitchen Band was in the usual fun form Tuesday. Lorene announced that the group has been invited to the V.A. nursing home on Tuesday, March 20. We had the privilege of playing there some years ago, and I've been thinking of the many times we have enjoyed such events over the years.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.