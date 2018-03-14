Manufactured Runs Boost Tigers

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Shawn Fidler, resident gourmet cook, prepares a meal for the Prairie Grove baseball team during the Tigers' 9-5 non conference win over Huntsville on Thursday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Manufactured runs empowered Prairie Grove to break into the win column with a 9-5 victory over Huntsville Thursday after suffering a 6-5 defeat to Westville, Okla., last week.