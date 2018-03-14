PG High's First CNA Course Gets Results

COURTESY PHOTO All students in Prairie Grove High School's first certified nursing assistant class passed the skills and written tests to be certified. The passing rate far exceeded the state passing rate. School Superintendent Allen Williams, instructor Mandy Allen and Assistant Superintendent David Kellogg stand with the students holding their CNA certificates: (back, left) Tyler Davidson, Nacona Walters, Nicole Henry, Sydney Ruland; (front, left) Hope Wilks, Sarah Cunningham, Megan Thompson, Emily Grant.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School's first class for students interested in becoming certified nursing assistants hit the ball out of the park. All eight students who took the skills test and written test passed and received their CNA certificates.