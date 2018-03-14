PG High's First CNA Course Gets Results
ALL STUDENTS PASS CERTIFICATION TESTS
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School's first class for students interested in becoming certified nursing assistants hit the ball out of the park. All eight students who took the skills test and written test passed and received their CNA certificates.
