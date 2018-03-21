Bentonville West Bombs Lady Cardinals

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Carley Antwine rounds third base after blasting a 2-run homer out of the ballpark during the Lady Cardinals' 16-2 loss to Bentonville West in the championship game of the Farmington Invitational Softball tournament Saturday.

FARMINGTON -- There were major differences from years past, yet one thing remained unchanged -- the high level of competition at the Farmington Invitational softball tournament.