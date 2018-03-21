Dutch Mills Grocery Store Named To Historic List
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
CANE HILL -- The grocery store and post office that served as the hub of the tiny community of Dutch Mills many years ago will be preserved for others to see. The R.L. Leach Grocery Store is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the country's official list of historically significant properties. It is the first structure in rural Washington County to be named to the National Register in 35 years.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.