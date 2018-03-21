Dutch Mills Grocery Store Named To Historic List

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The R.L. Leach Grocery Store, located in Dutch Mills, has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The building is part of Historic Cane Hill Inc. It once served as the center of the community as a grocery and post office.

CANE HILL -- The grocery store and post office that served as the hub of the tiny community of Dutch Mills many years ago will be preserved for others to see. The R.L. Leach Grocery Store is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the country's official list of historically significant properties. It is the first structure in rural Washington County to be named to the National Register in 35 years.