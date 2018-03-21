Farmington Freshman Remember Shooting Victims
#MSDSTRONG
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Instead of walking out to protest gun violence, students at Farmington's Freshman Academy showed their support to students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by creating a banner with comforting words, Bible scriptures and pictures.
