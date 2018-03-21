Farmington Seeks To Refinance School Debt For Construction Projects

FARMINGTON -- For the second time in less than a year, Farmington School Board is going back to voters to ask for more money for campus construction projects with new bond issues.The School Board voted last week to place a question on the ballot asking voters to allow the school to restructure and refinance five bond issues that would bring in an additional $9 million that can be used for Phase 3 of the new high school campus and improvements at the old high school.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.