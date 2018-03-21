Lady Wolves Win At Prairie Grove

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Katharine McConnell misses a bunt attempt against Farmington. A high wind affected batting and fielding throughout the contest. Farmington won by run-rule, 20-4, on Tuesday, March 6. The Lady Tigers lost to their other U.S. 62 rival, Lincoln, 10-2, on Tuesday, March 13.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Lincoln's defense stymied Prairie Grove despite 11 hits by the Lady Tigers which produced only two runs in a 10-2 loss Tuesday, March 13. The Lady Tigers were a collective 11-of-28 for an impressive .393 average led by senior Katharine McConnell, who was 4-of-4 with a double and 2 runs scored.