More Good Recipes Exchanged

I was happy to read the letter to the editor from Carl Wade Cheatham recently. I knew that his sister Loretta was one of the survivors of the '28 tornado, but I hadn't heard from her for a long time. The last time I saw her was at her mother's funeral several years ago, when we exchanged addresses. I later wrote to her, but never received an answer. As far as I know, she, Vernon Yeager of Dallas, my brother James Myers of Springdale, and Billy Dee Osborn, and I are the only survivors left. Carl wrote some details of the storm that I had never heard, adding to the list of "miracles," despite the sad fact of three deaths.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.