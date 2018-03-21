PG School Board Adds Second SRO

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER David Faulk, Prairie Grove School Resource Officer, visits with some 10th-graders at the high school last week: Ricky Jay Pack, Connor Thompson, Gannon Tucker and Ryan Gaines. The School Board voted to add a second SRO for the 2018-19 school year.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove students will have a second school resource officer, beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Prairie Grove School Board last week voted to add another resource officer and discussed the possibility of adding a third officer at some point in the future.