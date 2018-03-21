PG School Board Adds Second SRO
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove students will have a second school resource officer, beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Prairie Grove School Board last week voted to add another resource officer and discussed the possibility of adding a third officer at some point in the future.
