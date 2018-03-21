Preview 2019: Cards Vs. Pioneers
FARMINGTON BEATS GENTRY 8-1
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Down to their last at-bat Gentry thought they had a chance with one out and a runner on only to have Farmington turn a double play.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.