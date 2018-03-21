Resilient Lady Tigers Come Up Short

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior catcher Sara Benton has the mask off trying to catch a pop-up behind home plate during the Lady Tigers' 11-5 loss to Conway during the Farmington Invitational softball tournament Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove started last week without Brandy Carte, but the first-year head coach was back Friday as the Lady Tigers competed at the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.