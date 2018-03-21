Resilient Lady Tigers Come Up Short
WAMPUS CATS’ BIG FIRST INNING TOO MUCH TO OVERCOME
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove started last week without Brandy Carte, but the first-year head coach was back Friday as the Lady Tigers competed at the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.