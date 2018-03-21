Tigers Boys Shut Out Pioneers 3-0

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Francisco Estrada moves the ball downfield with Gentry sophomore Ben Nelson in pursuit during boys soccer action on Monday, March 12, at Prairie Grove. The Tigers defeated the Pioneers 3-0.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gentry (3-1) traveled to Prairie Grove to take on the Tiger boys in a soccer match which Prairie Grove won 3-0 Monday, March 12. The previously unbeaten Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season.