Cards Win Battle Of Youth

FARMINGTON TAKES DOWN ROGERS HERITAGE 13-3

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Drew Sturgeon fouls off an attempted bunt. After falling behind in the count 1-2 with the bases loaded, Sturgeon blasted a 3-run triple. The Cardinals beat Rogers Heritage 13-3 on Monday, March 5 at home.
FARMINGTON -- Between Farmington and Rogers Heritage there is a lot of inexperience, but it was the Cardinals making the plays on Monday, March 5, at home. The Cardinal baseball team rebounded from losses (6-2) to Mayflower and (9-3) to Horatio on opening weekend by beating Rogers Heritage 13-3.

