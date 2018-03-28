Cards Win Battle Of Youth
FARMINGTON TAKES DOWN ROGERS HERITAGE 13-3
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Between Farmington and Rogers Heritage there is a lot of inexperience, but it was the Cardinals making the plays on Monday, March 5, at home. The Cardinal baseball team rebounded from losses (6-2) to Mayflower and (9-3) to Horatio on opening weekend by beating Rogers Heritage 13-3.
