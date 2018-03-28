PG Pitchers Post 1-Hitter
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's baseball team went into spring break with momentum with a three-game winning streak highlighted by a Thursday, March 15, 13-0 shut out of West Fork. Senior D.J. Pearson made his second start pitching 3 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 6 batters. Prairie Grove coach Chris Mileham was pleased with the rotation.
