Tough Competition
TIGER BOYS LOSE TO HARRISON 7-2
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- In the Tigers' last soccer match before spring break, 5A Harrison (3-4) came into Prairie Grove (3-2-1) and dealt the Tiger boys a 7-2 non-conference loss Thursday, March 15.
