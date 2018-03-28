Tough Competition

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove defenders attempt to stop a shot on goal by Harrison. The Tigers lost 7-2 in a non-conference match Thursday, March 15.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In the Tigers' last soccer match before spring break, 5A Harrison (3-4) came into Prairie Grove (3-2-1) and dealt the Tiger boys a 7-2 non-conference loss Thursday, March 15.