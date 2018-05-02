Cards Beat Maumelle, Qualify For State

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Tate Sutton steps out of the way as a base runner crosses home plate after passed ball against Maumelle Monday. The Cardinals won 13-2 to qualify for state and advance to the 5A West semifinals Tuesday against Greenbrier with the finals set for Friday.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Tate Sutton steps out of the way as a base runner crosses home plate after passed ball against Maumelle Monday. The Cardinals won 13-2 to qualify for state and advance to the 5A West semifinals Tuesday against Greenbrier with the finals set for Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington snapped a two-game losing streak that ended the regular season on a disappointing note with a decisive 13-2 win over Maumelle Monday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.