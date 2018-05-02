Cards Beat Maumelle, Qualify For State
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington snapped a two-game losing streak that ended the regular season on a disappointing note with a decisive 13-2 win over Maumelle Monday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.