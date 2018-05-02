Lincoln Senior Adults Enjoy Outing

The Lincoln Senior Center bus was full of members as they made the annual trip to Muskogee, Okla., to enjoy the beauty of the azaleas in Honor Heights Park. They were a little disappointed in the lack of color, as the recent cold weather had set back the opening of the buds. They did, however, enjoy the trip, and eating out along the way.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.