New Fire Truck Arrives On The Scene
FIRE SUBSTATION ALSO ON TAP FOR FARMINGTON
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Fire Department's new 2017 fire engine will hold more than twice the gallons of water as a regular fire engine, according to Chief Mark Cunningham.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.