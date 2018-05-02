Planners Approve New Development On Highway 62
PROJECT INCLUDES OFFICE BUILDING AND STORAGE UNITS
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission approved all three requests last week that go along with a plan for a new retail/office building on Main Street and storage units on the property behind it.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.