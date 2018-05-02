Tigers Punch Ticket To Regionals
PRAIRIE GROVE DOWNS BERRYVILLE 8-1
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
LINCOLN -- Prairie Grove punched its ticket to Regionals Friday by beating Berryville, 8-1, during the 4A-1 District baseball tournament at Lincoln.
