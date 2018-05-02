Tough Seventh Inning

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Hollie Webb comes into third base against Berryville. The Lady Wolves lost 11-6 to Berryville in the consolation game of the District 4A-1 softball tournament Saturday.

LINCOLN -- The Lady Wolves were three outs away from winning, but some day never came during an 11-6 loss to Berryville in the District 4A-1 softball tournament consolation game Saturday.