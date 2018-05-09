Champions Of 5A West

LADY CARDINALS CLAIM FIRST 5A CROWN

By Mark Humphrey

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's softball team coached by Randy Osnes and Steve Morgan with volunteer Kelby Osborn won its first-ever 5A West Conference tournament championship by a score of 8-0 over Morrilton Friday. The Lady Cardinals take the No. 1 seed from the 5A West into the State 5A softball tournament Thursday against Magnolia at Harrison.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington claimed its first 5A West Conference tournament championship with a 8-0 whitewashing of Morrilton Friday.

