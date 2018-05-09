Local, County, State Officials Gather At Prayer Breakfast

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER State Associate Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson addresses those attending the fourth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast hosted by Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn Thursday morning at the Senior Center to observe the National Day of Prayer.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated the National Day of Prayer Thursday with Mayor Ernie Penn hosting a prayer breakfast with a bit of a twist.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.