May Is The Month For Decorations

I have given up hope of the usual display of hydrangea colors this year, because of the freeze. One bush is dead, and others show a very weak growth from the roots. The one that I call the "old fashion" one is hardier and is growing better. It is about 45 years old, and was started for me by two brothers, who laid a limb from Mom's bush, on the ground, and let it root. They may never grow back to their former beauty, but I have some pictures and many good memories.

