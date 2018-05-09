May Is The Month For Decorations
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
I have given up hope of the usual display of hydrangea colors this year, because of the freeze. One bush is dead, and others show a very weak growth from the roots. The one that I call the "old fashion" one is hardier and is growing better. It is about 45 years old, and was started for me by two brothers, who laid a limb from Mom's bush, on the ground, and let it root. They may never grow back to their former beauty, but I have some pictures and many good memories.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.