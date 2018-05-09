Pastors, Leaders Pray For Country, Schools, Families

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gary Davis with Gideons International leads in prayer Thursday at the Lincoln Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in recognition of the National Day of Prayer. About 30 people showed up at the Lincoln community building on a rainy, stormy morning to pray for the country, families, schools, communities, governments and all ethnicities and people in America.
LINCOLN -- Five community leaders prayed for the country, community, families, schools and churches during the annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Lincoln in recognition of National Day of Prayer.

