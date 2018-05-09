PG Ministerial Alliance Sponsors Prayer Gathering

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Keith Bostian, left, and Josh Hall led the music last week at the National Day of Prayer celebration held at Washington County Milling Company in Prairie Grove. Both men serve as worship leaders at their churches.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rainy, stormy weather on the outside Thursday did not deter those on the inside as many from Prairie Grove came together to pray for unity in the country, state, schools, communities and families.