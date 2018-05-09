Residents Show Up To Consider Land Use Plan
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
LINCOLN -- Around 40 people dropped in last week during an open meeting to give public input on the draft of a future land use plan and master street plan for the city of Lincoln.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.