Residents Show Up To Consider Land Use Plan

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Juliet Richey with Garver in Fayetteville discusses a draft land use plan with Carol Powers of Lincoln. This photo shows one idea to turn part of Pridemore Drive into a boulevard with landscaping and sidewalks.

LINCOLN -- Around 40 people dropped in last week during an open meeting to give public input on the draft of a future land use plan and master street plan for the city of Lincoln.