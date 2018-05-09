Teenage Testimony

MYANE STRIVES TO LIVE FOR CHRIST

By Silas Myane Special to the Enterprise-Leader

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Silas Myane recently signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for Hendrix College, of Conway. Myane leads the Tigers in runs scored and stolen bases this season.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Romans 5:8 says "but God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

