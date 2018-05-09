Unity In Community And Beyond

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Pastor Dee Harper, of Farmington United Methodist Church (left) and Mayor Ernie Penn enjoy a light moment during the fourth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast hosted by Penn Thursday morning at the Senior Center to observe the National Day of Prayer.
FARMINGTON -- The fourth annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast held at Farmington Senior Center Thursday morning emphasized promoting unity in the community and beyond.

