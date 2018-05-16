Brand New Church Prepares For New, Larger Building

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeremy Woody is campus director for Brand New Church in Farmington. His full-time job is with Hill Electric. The church is making plans to move into its new facility, the former Oops! and Marvin's IGA grocery store on Main Street in Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Brand New Church in Farmington will more than double its space in June when it moves from its location on Southwinds Drive to the vacant, former Marvin's IGA building at 271 W. Main St. The church has a six-month lease with the owner and then plans to purchase the building in September, according to Jeremy Woody, director of the church's Farmington campus.