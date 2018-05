MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes and assistant coach Steve Morgan gather the team for postgame instructions in the aftermath of wins over Magnolia (5-4) Thursday, Paragould (7-0) Friday, and De Queen (8-3) Saturday, to advance into the 2018 State 5A championship game to be played this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Benton High School.