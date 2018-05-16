Not Looking For Love
COUPLE MEETS AT SENIOR CENTER, MARRIES
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
LINCOLN -- Love the second time around can take place at the local senior center. The former Bonita Hill and Robert Curtsinger, both of Lincoln, met at Lincoln Senior Center, were crowned Valentine King and Queen in 2017 and almost on a whim decided to go ahead and get married.
