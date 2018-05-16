Not Looking For Love

COURTESY PHOTO Bonita Hill Curtsinger and Robert Curtsinger met at Lincoln Senior Center and recently married at a church in Stilwell, Okla.

LINCOLN -- Love the second time around can take place at the local senior center. The former Bonita Hill and Robert Curtsinger, both of Lincoln, met at Lincoln Senior Center, were crowned Valentine King and Queen in 2017 and almost on a whim decided to go ahead and get married.