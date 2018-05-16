One Bad Inning Doesn't Spoil Game

FARMINGTON GIRLS GET FIRST 5A STATE WIN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Multiple errors put runners on at the corners and missed tags hurt. Three unearned runs charged to Farmington sophomore Mckenzi Bogan, who started against Magnolia, made for tense moments in the fourth inning as Magnolia pulled within, 5-4. The Lady Cardinals regrouped and held Magnolia scoreless over the final three innings to win.
HARRISON -- Thursday's first-round game at the State 5A Softball tournament came down to who could hold their breath longer, Farmington on defense or Magnolia trying desperately to surface.

